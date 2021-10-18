Guitarist Lloyd 'Gitsy' Willis dies at 73

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Respected session guitarist Lloyd "Gitsy" Willis died at a St Catherine medical facility on Monday morning. He was 73.

According to his wife, Shakira, Willis had been diagnosed with a renal condition two years ago.

"He passed at 9:40 this morning... I usually take him two to three times per week to do his dialysis. He died while he was on the machine. I'm here with him right now,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The Kingston-born Willis played on numerous hit songs. He is credited as co-producer of Plier's version of Bam Bam.

In addition to his wife, Shakira, Willis is survived by a son, Lloyd Jr.

--- More details later.

Brian Bonitto | Associate Editor – Auto & Entertainment