Gun, ammo found buried in yard on Bowens Road

Gun, ammo found buried in yard on Bowens RoadFriday, October 22, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— St Andrew South police seized one Bersa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition on Bowens Road, Kingston 13 on Thursday, October 21.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 3:00 am, lawmen found the illegal firearm and ammunition buried in a yard.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure, however, the investigation continues.
