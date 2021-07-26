Gun, ammo seized in Coffee Piece, St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and two rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid in Coffee Piece, Belfield district, St Mary.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 41-year-old Steve Camigaya, otherwise called 'Iron Man', a chef of Coffee Piece, Belfield, St Mary.

Officers reportedly conducted a targeted raid at Camigaya's home shortly after 4:30 Sunday morning. The .38 revolver, along with two .38 cartridges was found beneath baluster railings, the police said.