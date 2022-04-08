Gun, ammo seized in St James

Gun, ammo seized in St JamesFriday, April 08, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Officers seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bickersteth, St James on Wednesday.
The police said no one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Reports are that about 10:55 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the weapon — a Ruger 9mm pistol — loaded with a magazine containing three rounds was found inside a house.
The weapon was subsequently seized.
