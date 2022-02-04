Gun attack in Duhaney Park that left four injured was reprisal - cops

Gun attack in Duhaney Park that left four injured was reprisal - copsFriday, February 04, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - An ongoing gang feud is believed to be the motive behind the shooting of four people in Duhaney Park, St Andrew a week ago.
The four, which included a woman and three men, one of whom is a policeman, were shot when gunmen opened fire on a group.
They have since been released after being admitted to hospital.
Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Kirk Rickets, said investigations have unearthed that the attack was a reprisal for a murder that happened in the middle of last year.
SSP Ricketts said there have been many reprisals and counter reprisals since that murder, with last week's shooting being the latest.
“One of the injured persons was the target of the gunmen,” SSP Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE.
He said the gang feud was between men from the area and men from other areas and in other police divisions.
The police have since stepped up patrols in the community where the shooting occurred.
