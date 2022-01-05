Gun attack in St James leaves 28-y-o man dead, another injured

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police in St James are probing two gun attacks in Ocean Heights on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a man and the injuring of another who was a passenger in a car.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Chevaine Stephens.

The injured man remains hospitalised. His condition has not been ascertained.

Reports are that Stephens visited the community of Ocean Heights in Lilliput about 8:00 pm when he was pounced upon by armed men. He later ran, but was chased and eventually shot multiple times.

Further reports are that before fleeing the scene, the culprits shot up a motor car with three occupants.

One man in the vehicle received gunshot wounds.

The police were alerted and the two wounded men were assisted to the hospital where Stephens was pronounced dead.