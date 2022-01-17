Gun attack leaves man dead, two others injured in Plum Lane, St Andrew

Gun attack leaves man dead, two others injured in Plum Lane, St AndrewMonday, January 17, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed while two others were injured in a gun attack on Plum Lane off Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew on Sunday.
Dead is 42-year-old Shamari Powell.
According to reports, a group of people were standing on the roadway sometime after 5:00 pm, when gunmen pounced on them and opened fire.
When the gunfire subsided, three people were found suffering from bullet wounds.
They were transported to hospital where Powell was pronounced dead.
A motive for the deadly shooting incident has not been ascertained, as investigations are ongoing.
