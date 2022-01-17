Gun attack leaves man dead, two others injured in Plum Lane, St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed while two others were injured in a gun attack on Plum Lane off Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew on Sunday.

Dead is 42-year-old Shamari Powell.

According to reports, a group of people were standing on the roadway sometime after 5:00 pm, when gunmen pounced on them and opened fire.

When the gunfire subsided, three people were found suffering from bullet wounds.

They were transported to hospital where Powell was pronounced dead.

A motive for the deadly shooting incident has not been ascertained, as investigations are ongoing.