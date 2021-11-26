Gun attack on family that left 17-y-o dead a reprisal - cops

Gun attack on family that left 17-y-o dead a reprisal - copsFriday, November 26, 2021
|
David Dunkley
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Last night's gun attack on a family in Morass district in Hartford, Westmoreland, may have resulted from a 2019 incident in the area, police have reported.
Seventeen-year-old Delano Spence was shot dead and three other people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in the attack. The injured persons have been admitted to hospital.
READ: Teen dead, 3-y-o injured after four people shot in Westmoreland
Head of the Westmoreland police, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told OBSERVER ONLINE that initial investigations indicate that the attack was a reprisal for the killing of a man two years ago. That incident did not involve any gun-play.
“The person involved in that killing was charged and brought before the courts,” Gordon said. “He was later acquitted.”
He said further investigations are being conducted as the police try to identify suspects in last night's attack.
It was reported that at about 9:30 pm gunmen attempted to set the house where the family lives on fire.
The police said the occupants of the house saw the gunmen and raised an alarm. The gunmen opened fire on the occupants of the house and shot up several areas before fleeing.
Following the shooting, four persons were discovered with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Spence was pronounced dead.
