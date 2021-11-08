Gun-firing Blackman styled himself as peace officer — witness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The second Crown witness giving evidence on the scope of criminal activities of 33 alleged members of the One Don faction of the Klansman gang has claimed to have seen reputed leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan discharge weapons on numerous occasions on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where the gang is based.

He told the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston last week, during the trial of 32 men and one female, that Blackman fired the weapons at parties and styled himself as a peace officer, which saw him parading with guns exposed on Jones Avenue.

The witness told the Court that he was present during the beating of a "tractor man" by members of the gang in an effort to persuade him to carry out work on Blackman's recording studio.

"I've seen Blackman fire shot more than once, seh him a di community peace officer, him and 'CJ' (Tareek James) when party is keeping. I once see them beat a tractor man to come and do some work on Blackman studio. I also see them walking up and down with gun, both day and night," he told the Court.

Last week, he also testified that he witnessed multiple murders in Spanish Town including a double murder in a community called Fisheries in the vicinity of Twickenham Park.

On that occasion, he claimed that he was a part of a team one night that was led by Blackman, which launched an attack on a rival, referred to by the witness as "Bobo Sparks".

The witness said the gangsters kicked off the door to a board house, which was occupied by a male and a female who were in bed.

The witness claimed that Blackman then shot the man. Despite nervous pleas from the woman for her life to be spared, the witness said she was also shot and the house fire bombed.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation with several facing additional charges under the Firearms Act for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2019.

All 33 accused, who are being tried under an indictment containing 25 counts, when arraigned, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against them.

The trial continues on Monday.