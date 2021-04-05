Gun found in American woman's luggage at Sangster airport

Gun found in American woman's luggage at Sangster airportMonday, April 05, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James police have arrested an American woman in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at the Sangster International Airport on Sunday.
The police said 37-year-old Natasha Girvens of Tampa, Florida, USA, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
It is reported that about 11:30 am, during a security check, Girvens luggage was checked and a Glock pistol, two magazines and 3 cartridges were found.
She was arrested and later charged.
The police said her court date is being finalised.
