Gun found under pillow, man charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— One of three individuals detained after a gun was found under a pillow in a house, has been charged.



He has been identified as Sabastian Williams, 21, unemployed from Pryce Street in Kingston 12, who is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.



The others, including a 17-year-old boy, have been released without charge, the police say.



It is reported that the 17-year-old was seen acting suspiciously by police patrolling on August Town Road, St Andrew. The juvenile reportedly ran into a house when he saw the patrol approaching.



He was subsequently accosted and the premises searched. A Glock-17 pistol and ammunition were found under a pillow. The boy, Williams, and another person were subsequently taken into custody.



Following investigations, Williams was charged.