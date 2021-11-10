Gun in Shab Don case reported stolen from Atlanta Police Department

KINGSTON, Jamaica – OBSERVER ONLINE understands that a gun allegedly found in a vehicle occupied by dancehall producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson last month had been reported stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in the United States.

The controversial dancehall producer was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 when he appeared in the Gun Court on Wednesday to answer illegal gun and ammunition charges.

His co-accused Romaro Scott was remanded in custody when he appeared alongside Thompson on the illegal gun charges. He will next appear in court on December 2.

Sources say that 'Shabdon' is expected to be re-arrested on additional charges Wednesday evening by police investigators.

According to the sources, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, working in conjunction with its international law enforcement partners, have established that the gun had been identified as being the property of the Atlanta Police Department and had been reported stolen in 2018.

The JCF has also conducted ballistics and forensic tests, which are pending, to establish whether the firearm had been used in the commission of crimes on local soil.

Attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson is representing Scott, while prominent attorney-at-law Donahue Martin is representing Thompson.

The defendants were arrested and charged after an illegal gun was reportedly found in their possession in Old Harbour, St Catherine in October. The gun was reportedly found in a car both were travelling at the time of their arrest.