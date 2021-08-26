Gun seized, man arrested in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that an illegal gun was seized from a man who aroused the suspicion of officers following an operation along Trenton Road, Clarendon on Wednesday.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, the man whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was seen walking along the roadway in a suspicious manner.

The police said he was accosted and searched and a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges was removed from a bag he had around his neck.