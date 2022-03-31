Gunman busted in shootout with cops linked to 2021 murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A St Catherine man who was apprehended during an alleged shootout with the police on March 17 has been linked to the murder of a 44-year-old vendor.

According to the Constabulary's Communication Unit, 29-year-old Saddique Black of Johns Pen District in Redwood, St Catherine has been charged with murder and wounding with intent following the April 3, 2021 incident.

Reports are that about 8:30 am, the vendor, Oral Scott, was hanging clothes on a stall when he was pounced upon by Black and another man who opened gunfire hitting him. Another man was also injured during the melee.

Scott died while being treated at hospital. The other man was treated and released.

The alleged gunman was arrested during a confrontation with the police in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew. Law enforcers say cell site data was among the evidence that linked Black to the area at the time Scott was murdered.



Black was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.