Gunman disarmed after attacking civilian

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a magazine were handed over to the Constant Spring Police following an incident along Whitehall Terrace, Kingston 19 on Tuesday, May 4, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported.

According to the Constant Spring Police, the complainant was standing along the roadway about 12:30 pm, when a grey motor car drove up. A man allegedly alighted from the vehicle and attacked the complainant with a firearm. A tussle ensued between them, during which the complainant managed to disarm the gunman—who fled the scene.

The police were called and the complainant, who was injured in the incident, was assisted to the hospital and the firearm seized, the report said.