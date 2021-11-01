Gunman eludes cops after shootout in Flankers

Gunman eludes cops after shootout in FlankersMonday, November 01, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are seeking a gunman who engaged them in a shootout during a joint police/military operation in Church Hill, Flankers St James on Sunday.
A Tristar-NKC-MO Canik 55 9mm pistol with a magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition was seized during the operation.
Reports are that at about 5:45 am, lawmen were conducting a search of a property in the area.
An alleged gunman reportedly entered premises, and, on seeing the police, opened fire at them and ran.
The police reportedly returned the fire.
After the shooting subsided, a search of the area was conducted and the illegal firearm and the ammunition were found, the police said.
Investigations are ongoing.
