Gunman flees with pastor's gun, leaves his behind in Ewarton robbery

Gunman flees with pastor's gun, leaves his behind in Ewarton robberyThursday, January 13, 2022
BY DAVID DUNKLEY
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A pastor, who is a licensed firearm holder, was attacked and stabbed by a gunman who made off with the clergyman's gun, leaving his illegal weapon behind.
The high drama occurred during a robbery near the pastor's house in Ewarton, St Catherine on Wednesday night, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.
Police sources said the incident happened about 8:15 pm when the pastor returned home and exited his vehicle.
It is reported that the gunman, who had a homemade firearm, accosted the pastor who held on to the robber's weapon. During a struggle, the gunman's firearm fell and he pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed the pastor several times.
As the struggle continued, the pastor then pulled his firearm which also fell. The gunman grabbed the pastor's gun and fled leaving his homemade weapon behind.
The illegal firearm was handed over to the Ewarton police and the incident was reported. The pastor was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the gunman.
