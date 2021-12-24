Gunman mobbed, chopped after shooting incident in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica - A man who shot and wounded another during a dispute in Harmony Hall, St Mary on Thursday is in police custody at hospital after he was attacked by an angry mob.

An illegal firearm, which is believed to have been used in the shooting, was also recovered by the police from the scene.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime between 6:00 am and 7:00 am, two men became involved in a dispute, during which one of them shot the other.

Residents then intervened and chopped the alleged shooter who dropped the firearm, fleeing the scene on foot.

The police were alerted, and the man who had been earlier shot was assisted to the hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter turned up at hospital where he was taken into custody. His condition is considered serious but stable, a police source told OBSERVER ONLINE.