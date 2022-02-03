VIDEO: Gunmen moving uptown, says top cop after 13 firearms found in gated community

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, is calling on residents living in “upscale communities” across the island to assist lawmen in cracking down on violence producers.

Anderson's call came after 13 illegal firearms were seized in the gated community of Florence Hall, Trelawny on Thursday morning.

“We can confirm at this time that 10 assault rifles, two submachine guns and one pistol were seized in a gated community in Trelawny by members of the Area Two Fugitive Apprehension Team. This included an AK-47 and M-16 rifles,” the commissioner stated.

“Gunmen are moving uptown, they have acquired wealth and are living in gated communities,” Anderson said.

“This is why it is important for [residents], even in upscale communities, who see strange activities or [individuals] to provide information to the police. Even with our improving intelligence capabilities, we need your help to find them,” the commissioner urged.

In addition to the gun find, Anderson said, a man was shot and killed while one woman was arrested during the multi-divisional operation.

“One known violence producer was fatally shot and one woman has been arrested during the operation. This is a continuation of our ongoing crackdown on guns, gunmen and gangs,” the top cop shared.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Kevin Carpenter, said to be a top-tier member of the Compound Gang. An ex-convict, Carpenter was released from prison in 2018 after serving time for a shooting offence.

The St James Police Division has also made several arrests, the police commissioner stated.

“We can also confirm that in recent days, three of western Jamaica's most-wanted are now in custody to be charged for various offenses.

“This gun violence problem is not an inner-city problem, it is a national problem. We will continue our crackdowns on these gangsters who seek to cause death, mayhem and pain in our country,” he added.

Rochelle Clayton