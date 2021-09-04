Gunmen kill two, torch house in Mud Town

Gunmen kill two, torch house in Mud TownSaturday, September 04, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Marauding gunmen killed two persons and torched a house in Mud Town, Papine on Saturday morning, escalating fears of gang violence in the area.
Eyewitness reports are that the gunmen struck at a house in the community a few minutes after 7. After claiming the lives of two people, the gunmen then set fire to the house.
Firemen who arrived were reportedly unable to gain access to the lane to extinguish the blaze, and watched impotently as the fire raged saying that the fire hose was not quite long enough to reach the residence, located in a narrow dirt lane.
The Constabulary Communication Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, confirmed the incident.
"We are aware, we are trying to ascertain the details, it happened sometime after 7am," the representative said.
OBSERVER ONLINE will have more details on this incident later.
--- Claude Mills
