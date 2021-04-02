Gunmen posing as cops kill senior citizen in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica -- Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a senior citizen by unknown assailants in Barnes Pass yesterday.

Dead is 73-year-old Hanover Kent, otherwise called 'Mitz', a farmer of Barnes Pass, Frankfield in the parish

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 9:30 pm, Kent was at home with a relative when gunmen posing as police personnel called him outside his house and shot him several times.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.