Gunmen unleash terror in Linstead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Gunmen have unleashed terror in a second incident in as many days in Linstead, St Catherine.

A total of four people have now been shot in both incidents, two fatally.

The latter incident, which happened at York Street Monday night, claimed the life of 34-year-old Elvis Blake, otherwise called Ray, a welder employed to the West Indies Alumina Company in Ewarton. Another man was also wounded during the incident.

Residents told OBSERVER ONLINE that Blake was shot in his community as he arrived at a location where gunmen were reportedly carrying out a robbery.

His mother, Gretel 'Oueenie' Johnson, who lives in the United States, is on the island to bury her brother who died of an ailment. She will now be planning a second funeral, for her only child.

Genever Thomas, common-law-wife of the late Blake, is devastated by the slaying of the man with whom she has two sons, ages one and two years old.

Blake has four children in total.

"I am so heartbroken right now; it is just unbelievable," Thomas said. "This seems like a dream I want to wake up out of, but I just don't know how to come out of it."

She described Blake as a good spouse and father. "He was just a cool person. He was just different, one of a kind, one in a million, everything. He was a baby father who any baby mother would like to have. He wasn't a thief or involved in any form of illegal activity."

The deadly shooting at York Street happened a day after gunmen, on October 24, shot two people in another section of Linstead known as Banbury.

As reported earlier by OBSERVER ONLINE, the deceased in the Banbury shooting is 40-year-old Natalie Kelly-Baker. Police reported that, about 7:15 pm, Baker was outside a shop when two gunmen approached her and a male friend. They shot them both before running into bushes.

Horace Mills