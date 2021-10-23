Guns and ammo seized in St Andrew South

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A joint police/military operation in the Two Miles area on Thursday, October 21, led to the seizure of one 9mm Bersa SA pistol and one magazine containing 12 9mm rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the firearm was erased.

The gun and ammunition were recovered at Bowens Road, Kingston 13.

No arrests were made in connection with the find.

In a second incident, on Friday, October 22, between 4 pm and 6 pm, a targeted raid was conducted within the Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) of Greenwich Town where one Heckler & Koch 9mm Pistol, one magazine containing six 9mm rounds, and six 7.62 (AK47 rounds) were recovered.

One man has been arrested and charged after the gun was found in his waistband.

The seizure of the illegal firearms followed a series of operational activities led by Superintendent Damion Manderson with support from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

"We continue to mount the pressure on the gangsters across the St Andrew South Division. One seizure at a time, one arrest at a time; as we seek to create safer communities," Manderson said.