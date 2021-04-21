Guns seized at Clarendon most wanted's funeral

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The Clarendon police this morning seized three illegal guns during a raid at premises in Woodside District while the police were monitoring the funeral service of Fitzroy Core, otherwise called OJ.

Prior to his death Core, who was named Clarendon's most wanted, is said to have led the Lion Paw/Bushman Gang that operated out of the Farm/Effortville community.

“Covert operatives noticed suspicious activities which led to a joint police-military operation in the form of a targeted raid at a location in the community about 11:30 am,” superintendent of police in charge of operations in Clarendon Christopher Phillips told OBSERVER ONLINE. “The occupants fled the scene upon the arrival of the police.”

However several persons of interest who were at the funeral were taken into custody and one vehicle seized.

The seized firearms included a single action browning containing five rounds, one Smith and Wesson with its serial number erased and containing 10 rounds, and one Winchester shotgun, also with serial number erased and containing four rounds.

Superintendent Phillips said a large crowd had gathered at the funeral but his team's main focus was the raid. Under measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, only 10 mourners are allowed at funerals. “We continue to appeal to persons who are contributing to mass gatherings at funerals to exercise good judgment as we are not out of the woods with the COVID-19 pandemic and so the police will continue to monitor all such events and take action where necessary,” said the superintendent.

He added that the Clarendon police division will continue to actively monitor, and assess intelligence gathered on, criminals in its most problematic communities. He warned residents to brace themselves for more frequent and targeted policing activities.

“We continue to work hard to ensure a safer Clarendon and we want to say to our youngsters who are bent on living a life of crime to desist, as the police will continue to respond and offer the kind of service that will guarantee the safety of all communities in Clarendon,” said the superintendent.

He also commended the team for their professionalism in their execution of today's activities.