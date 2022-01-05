Guy calls for increase in COVID-19 testing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is calling on the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton to remove the limit on COVID-19 testing at government facilities and ensure that as many persons as possible are tested each day.

In a release, Dr Guy said he had received information that only twenty-five (25) test samples are conducted per day at St Joseph's Hospital. He said this is the wrong approach and goes against the convention of testing as many as possible to eliminate all the potential risk factors.

“There should be an increase in testing, and every person who shows up for testing should be guaranteed a test sample,” he said.

“The limitation on testing is also counter-intuitive because we are currently experiencing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases from the rise in transmissibility of the current variant, and for this reason, we would want to do more testing, not less.”

Guy went on to share that the limit on testing from a public health point of view would give a false impression regarding the number of persons with COVID-19.

Dr Guy's calls come less than a month after the Health Minister revealed that the public would soon have access to self-administered COVID-19 test kits. At a virtual press briefing on December 15, Tufton revealed that his Ministry was in the process of importing 150,000 test kits to be made available to the masses free of cost.

At the end of 2021, tourism stakeholders were among the first to welcome the provision of 5000 COVID-19 home-testing kits by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.