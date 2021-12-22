Guyana announces one-month tax-free salary for police, soldiers, firefighters and prison service workers

Guyana announces one-month tax-free salary for police, soldiers, firefighters and prison service workersWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – President Irfaan Ali Wednesday announced a one-month tax-free salary for all members of the Joint Services, less than 24 hours after he had announced a two week tax free bonus for all health care workers as it praised them for their service to the country during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
President Ali, who made the announcement during the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) annual Christmas Lunch, said that the tax-free salary is in addition to the seven per cent salary increase announced earlier this month and paid along with the December salaries.
The Joint Services comprise the GDF, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service
Last year the Joint Services received a two-week tax-free bonus from the government. President Ali gave no other details, including the total sum of this latest payout or the number of military personnel who will benefit from the tax-free salary.
On Tuesday, Ali said the two-week tax free bonus to health care workers, would result in approximately GUY$612 million (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) being dished out to an estimated 9,200 health care workers and complements the seven per cent retroactive bonus they had already received this month.
The seven per cent salary increase to 50,000 public servants will cost the country an estimated GUY$10.5 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy