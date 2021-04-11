Guyana denies voting against UN resolution on racism and racial discrimination

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana says it has introduced and voted in support of a resolution urging a global call for concrete action for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

It said also that the resolution, which was adopted by the United Nations last December also calls for the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

“It has been brought to my attention that circulating on social media is the assertion that Guyana voted against the United Nations resolution,” Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said in a statement.

“This is completely false and cannot be further from the truth. As Guyana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, I wish to confirm that Guyana voted in support of the resolution when it was adopted in the General Assembly on December 31, 2020.”

She said that as Chair of G77 and China, Guyana was the main sponsor of the resolution and, jointly with South Africa, facilitated the negotiations for this resolution in the Third Committee.

“The Resolution was introduced by the representative from Guyana in the Third Committee on November 19, 2020, who reminded the Committee that 2021 would mark the 20th Anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and, as such, the G77 and China had presented substantive changes to the Resolution aimed at commemorating this important milestone”.

Rodrigues-Birkett said that in her statement regarding the resolution, she had stated that the “Durban Declaration and Programme of Action emphasizes that equality and non-discrimination are fundamental principles of international human rights and international humanitarian law and are essential in the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.