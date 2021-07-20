Guyana far from achieving herd immunity in COVID fight

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Guyana Tuesday said that it is still “some distance away” from achieving herd immunity in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed 513 people and infected 21, 606 others since March last year.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, speaking at the daily COVID briefing said that only 26.5 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. However, more than 50 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Anthony said that with second dose figures still significantly low, he was again urging people to ensure they are vaccinated assuring the country that all vaccines being used here have been tested.

“We have a lot more work to do. However, we want people to understand that these vaccines are safe, they are working, they are helping to prevent deaths, they’re helping to prevent severe disease and they need to come out and protect themselves.

“We also want to encourage persons who would have already received the vaccines, to talk to others who are hesitant about their experience, because most persons who have received the vaccine, they didn’t have a bad experience, they didn’t have any signs or symptoms of anything. Those who probably had a little bit of fever, they’re just minor reactions, so, it’s not as bad as people would imagine,” the Health Minister added.

He said it is even more important that people get vaccinated since there is an increase in the Delta variant.

“It’s now a pandemic among the non-vaccinated, meaning that if you haven’t received your vaccines as yet, you are at higher risk of getting a severe form of the disease and even dying from COVID, which can be prevented. And it can be prevented by just taking the vaccines,” Anthony added.

The Ministry of Health and National COVID-19 Task Force began the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the first week of March and so far, 243, 540 people have received their first doses, while 128,847 people have received their second doses.

The Health Minister said that the Ministry has been working with companies and organisations to get their employees vaccinated in the comfort of their working environment. He said workers should adhere to all preventative measures and be fully vaccinated in order to limit the spread of the disease in workplaces.

"So rather than them having the inconvenience of coming to one of our fix sites, if they inform us, we will be able to bring a team to the worksite and do all the vaccinations there and if it’s first dose we’ll come back and do the second dose as well," Anthony said.

He said there may be some workplaces that fail to adhere to the guidelines, putting themselves and the public at risk. He said measures in place at workplaces will significantly reduce the risk of infection.

"There are many workplaces that still have not vaccinated or their employees have not been vaccinated and that will put the employees at risk, plus it would put the public that is coming in to do business with that particular workplace at risk as well."

