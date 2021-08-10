Guyana parliament removes legislation outlawing cross-dressing

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Nearly three years after the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled as unconstitutional, a law in Guyana, which makes it a criminal offence for a man or a woman to appear in a public place while dressed in clothing of the opposite sex for an “improper purpose”, Parliament Tuesday has agreed to its removal from the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act,.

On November 13, 2018, the CCJ, Guyana's highest court in ruling the law unconstitutional, noted “difference is as natural a thing as breathing. Infinite varieties exist of everything under the sun (and) that civilised society has a duty to accommodate suitably differences among human beings.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, in piloting the amendment to the Act, told legislators that “it is the duty of this House, having been directed by the declaratory orders made by the peak of our judicial hierarchical structure, it is the duty of this House now to remove that repulsive provision from the laws”.

He was critical of those, particularly within the Christian community who continue to maintain that cross-dressing offends moral values.

“I'm told that some people have some strong Christian views. Well, in a liberal secular society , in a democratic nation you're entitled to those views but the Constitution says, civil liberties say that those people are also entitled to dress in that way,” he said.

Nandlall told Parliament that civilization and democracy “compel a peaceful co-existence” of competing interests, adding “you will see whatever concerns you have, as a religious community, the world has moved away. The thinking is that we are all God's Creation”.

He said that even if the law is not amended in keeping with the ruling of the CCJ, neither the police nor prosecutors could take any action against cross-dressers because the country's highest had already removed that section of the law by its judgment.

But opposition legislator, Richard Sinclair maintained that cross-dressing is “improper” based on God's creation.

“I believe that man was created by God in His image and likeness,” even as he quoted from several sections of the Bible. “The Bible does not endorse dualism, Mr Speaker,” Sinclair said, adding that the problem is that societies were not recognising transgenders and gays as an identity disorder in which they are unsure of themselves.

Another opposition legislator, Annette Ferguson, also used scriptures that outlawed cross-dressing and amounted to an “abomination”.

However, Khemraj Ramjattan, the leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), which is a member of the coalition opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) supported the removal of cross-dressing from the Summary Jurisdiction of Offences Act on the grounds of the constitutional rights and the United Nations Convention on Civil and Political Rights.

“I will support this to the extent that it is logically concluding that cross-dressing is an offence because it violates the human rights of the persons who want to cross-dress and especially in the context of when they are not creating any harm,” he said.