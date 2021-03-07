Guyana receives COVID-19 vaccines from India

Guyana receives COVID-19 vaccines from IndiaSunday, March 07, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana received 80,000 doses of the 'Covishield' Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday.
The vaccines arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), early Sunday morning, and were received by Prime Minister Brigadier (ret'd) Mark Phillips and others.
According to India's High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa who was also present, India does not expect anything from Guyana in return.
“India sees these donations as 'vaccine maitri' meaning 'vaccine friendship'…I want to stress here that India donates these vaccines with nothing in demand (from) the country. We do not ask for any quid pro quos. India is donating the vaccines in a spirit of collaboration, in a spirit of friendship, and in a spirit of helping our friends to acquire these vaccines across the world.”
As part of its vaccine maitri initiative, India has been donating thousands of the Covishield vaccine doses to countries across the world.
“These 80,000 doses are significant of the depth of our friendly relations with Guyana; it also shows our commitment to the world as a first responder,” the High Commissioner noted, highlighting India's research and pharmaceutical capacity.
He also emphasised that the donation is another testimony to the strong bilateral relations between both countries.
The donation from India will be able to offer protection to 40,000 Guyanese and according to the health ministry, frontline health workers will be the first to receive the vaccines, followed by elderly persons, other frontline workers, and teachers.
Some 570,000 doses of the vaccine are earmarked for distribution across the Caribbean region alone.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy