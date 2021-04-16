Guyana records new COVID-19 deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana reported new deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, while Barbados and Belize were reporting additional cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Guyana said two more individuals who tested positive for the virus have died, pushing the death toll to 265.

The latest fatalities are an 81-year-old female from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 64-year-old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The MOH said it was appealing to all Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures which are in effect until April 30.

The measures include the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home as well as the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others.

Four men and eight females are the latest individuals to test positive for COVID-19 in Barbados.

The officials said the 12 new cases were identified among 576 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, on Thursday. There are now 77 people in isolation.

Recoveries now stand at 3,648, as 10 people were discharged.

Since the start of the pandemic, Barbados has recorded 3,765 confirmed cases of the viral illness – 1,833 females and 1,932 males – out of the 147,866 tests conducted by the laboratory.

There have been 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

Belize recorded seven new cases pushing the total to 60 active cases. The officials said 38 of the new cases were women.

There have been no new deaths, with the death toll being 318.