Guyana to end gathering, distancing restrictions; fully re-open

Guyana is set to lift physical distancing and social gathering COVID-19 restrictions and fully re-open the country, according to media reports from the Caricom country.

According to Stabroek News, the government will announce the lifting of the restrictive measures this week as COVID-19 cases and deaths trend down in the country.

While the gathering and distancing measures will be lifted, the director of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, reportedly said vaccination and testing requirements will remain in place.

In the meantime, the country's President Dr Irfaan Ali reportedly told Guyana News Room that the full reopening of the economy will be announced this week.

“Moving to the full opening of countries to allow for predictability, planning and economic expansion is now the critical path in recovery.

“It is in this context that in the coming week Guyana would approach and embrace the full re-opening of our country,” the president reportedly told the News Room on Sunday.

“All public spaces, religious institutions, and facilities in our country can now proceed to normalize operation while keeping in place all the necessary public health amenities and support systems to operate in a safe environment,” he said.

COVID-19 has claimed 1,224 lives in Guyana.