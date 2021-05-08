Guyana to receive another shipment of Sputnik V vaccine

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The government of Guyana is scheduled to receive its third shipment of 60,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine next week in a bid to increase the fight against COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, says Guyana is also expecting an additional 38,000 doses of vaccines through the COVAX facility, which is working to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines worldwide.

“Next week we are expecting a shipment of vaccines, ones that we bought, expecting more Sputnik V to come in next week. We are also expecting, if all goes well, another shipment of vaccines from COVAX, but we are awaiting the final date for that.

“For Sputnik V, we are looking at about 60,000 doses, and for COVAX, we're looking at 38,000 doses,” Anthony said during Friday's COVID-19 update.

Guyana received its first consignment of 25,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia on April 2. This was followed by another shipment of 30,000 doses on April 12.

The quantities of vaccines are part of the 200,000 doses Guyana purchased from the Government of Russia.

In an earlier interview, Anthony indicated that the two-dose vaccine would be shipped to Guyana at an interval of three weeks between first and second doses.