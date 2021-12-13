Guyana warns against not adhering to COVID guideline as country prepares for Christmas

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Guyanese government on Monday said authorities are prepared to deal with businesses that fail to adhere to the protocols put in place for curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially as the country prepares for the Christmas Season.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, told the daily COVID-19 Update that the authorities are aware of several business entities advertising parties and other activities to usher in the New Year and warned that those who fail to comply with the gazetted COVID-19 measures will have to face the consequences.

Among those guidelines is the rule that no person shall host or attend any gathering or promote a private party.

“If they don't get permission from the task force, the police will have to deal with the matter, simple,” Dr Anthony said.

He shared that even as the country continues to record a decline in COVID-19 cases, people still need to adhere to preventative measures such as frequent hand washing, sanitising, wearing masks and social distancing.

According to health authorities, to date, 406,072 adults have received a first dose while 286,437 are fully vaccinated, while 29,743 adolescents have received their first shot, and 21,964 are fully inoculated.

Dr Anthony urged people to get vaccinated especially during the festive season and to remain vigilant and protect themselves against the virus that has so far killed 1,020 people and infected 38, 554 others since March last year.