Guyana welcomes new Cuban health brigade

Guyana welcomes new Cuban health brigadeMonday, August 16, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) —Guyana on Monday praised Cuba for its support to the country especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it welcomed 56 Cuban health professionals.
“Our heartfelt thanks for taking up the challenge, for being here, to come to serve Guyana presently at this time of crisis, a pandemic. We have laboratory technologists, pharmacists, we have an entire medical team, a complete brigade and you will be serving us, the Guyanese people, across the country,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo
“I take his opportunity on behalf of our President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and on behalf of our Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony to welcome all of you and to tell you that we will try our best to make your life comfortable,” he told the Cubans at the ceremony held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The brigade includes 20 intensivists who will lend support primarily to the Infectious Diseases Hospital, medical specialists in general surgery, anaesthesiology, internal medicine, gynaecology, obstetrics and paediatrics. The group also includes nurses, pharmacists and laboratory technicians.
“So, with this brigade, we will be able to send more specialists in other regions than the traditional regions to start training in pharmacy assistants, laboratory technicians and so on. So, this batch here, we should be able to make some strides that we had not made before with the composition,” Mahadeo said.
He said that Cuban Medical Brigades have been coming to Guyana for nearly 44 years and the government continues to be grateful to Havana for its support.
Last Friday, health officials bade farewell to the last Cuban brigade which served Guyana for approximately four years.
