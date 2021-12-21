Guyanese teen dies, family members hospitalised after consuming homemade drink

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died after consuming a homemade drink on Sunday.

Police said that five other members of the same family, including the parents, remain hospitalised in a serious condition.

They said Rondel Henry of North West District, Region One, and family members began experiencing bouts of diarrhoea after consuming the homemade drink.

Late Monday, he was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The other family members were taken to the same hospital where doctors admitted all of them for critical care.

Media reports said environmental and health officers have visited the family's home seeking clues in relation to the drink.