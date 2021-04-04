Guyanese warned about surge in new COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana's Ministry of Health has issued a warning to citizens to guard themselves against the current surge in new COVID-19 cases by following the national guidelines and avoiding large gatherings.

According to the ministry, on the past two days, Guyana has recorded almost 200 new cases of coronavirus.

The month of March saw the highest number of new infections being recorded since the pandemic was first confirmed in Guyana a year ago. Over 1600 new cases were recorded in March and the death toll has now surged to 237.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health admitted that Guyana is seeing a surge in new cases and warned that its severity is also targeting younger people.

“Make no mistake, COVID-19 transmission is very active in Guyana right now. Every time one leaves home, you are at risk. Like in other countries, COVID-19 is also showing, during this new surge, that it spreads faster and it has become deadlier. Most worrisome, COVID-19 is now affecting younger people, and causing severe illnesses in persons, not only younger, but with no co-morbidities. COVID-19 is more dangerous now than at any time before,” the ministry stated.

Guyana is still to confirm whether there is a new strain of the virus in the country.

Samples are to be sent to the United States for confirmation.

There are more than 70 people currently hospitalised with COVID-19 while another 916 positive cases have been told to isolate themselves at home.

There are now 13 people in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit. On Friday, the health ministry reported the deaths of two people including a 26-year-old man.

Over the Easter weekend, the National COVID-19 Task Force is trying to discourage people from hosting or attending social gatherings.

Restrictions have been placed on all non-religious activities and the Joint Services have been called out to enforce the regulations.

The health ministry reminded that “Easter 2021 comes at a time when COVID-19 is still creating major havoc for normal celebration of our religious and cultural events. The ministry of health through the National Task Force for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has issued strict guidelines for the observance and celebration of Easter. We regret that normal activities during Easter have to be curtailed. Circumstances at this time demand we observe Easter at home, with our immediate families.”