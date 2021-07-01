Gym operator charged with rape

Gym operator charged with rapeThursday, July 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 26-year-old gym operator was charged with rape and grievous sexual assault committed at a gym on Hagley Park Road in Kingston on Wednesday, June 23.
He has been identified as Howard Griffiths of Harbour View in the parish.
Reports are that a woman went to a fitness centre where the accused had allegedly promised to employ her. However, it is alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped her instead.
A report was made to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), and an investigation commenced.
The accused was subsequently charged on Wednesday, June 30 and will answer to his charges in court at a later date.
