H&L donating 2% of website sales to Food for the Poor on 'Giving Day'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – H&L has announced that it will donate two per cent of sales on its website to Food for the Poor on Friday, July 23 as part of what it calls a national day of giving in support of the charity.

The day is designed to drive the grassroots generosity of Jamaicans in support of the charity's mission to provide life-saving food, secure housing, clean water, healthcare, emergency relief, micro-enterprise projects and education, H&L said in a press release Wednesday.

As part of H&L Giving Day, two per cent of sales on hardwareandlumber.com will be donated to the charity; additionally, customers in all 15 H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores are invited to also contribute through a special transaction code during checkout.

“We continue to be inspired by the selfless devotion of Food For The Poor in uplifting the people of Jamaica. Our nation is so much better for the work they do. We want to ignite the spirit of giving now more than ever as they actively respond to the social effects of the pandemic,” said Marcus Richards, Managing Director, H&L.

Since June 2020, H&L has donated one per cent of sales on hardwareandlumber.com to Food For The Poor.

Responding to H&L's move to extend and increase its donation of sales through the Giving Day drive, Kivette Silvera, FFP's Executive said, “We remain grateful to H&L for its continued support of our mission to empower the less fortunate. Their initial one per cent of sales donation helped us to feed countless families, and now, with the increase to two per cent, as part of the Giving Day initiative, we are sure that many more families will be assisted.

“We cannot serve those in need without our donors, and while we are God's instruments to help the poor, donors such as H&L inspire us to keep giving and to keep serving. Food For The Poor commends H&L for really stepping up and making a difference, and we fully endorse the Giving Day initiative.”

In a further show of support, H&L employees will join the Food For The Poor team in a community giving event in St Thomas on Friday.