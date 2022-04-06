HAPPENING NOW: Police shut down 'nine night' for slain Mighty Diamond member

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force just now terminated the 'set up' being held for the recently slain member of The Mighty Diamonds, Donald "Tabby Diamond" Shaw. Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that no permission was sought or received for the holding of the outdoor gathering.

