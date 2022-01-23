HEART/NSTA Trust owed more than $700M in employer contributions

The Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee [PAAC] has been told the HEART/NSTA Trust is having problems collecting more than $700 million in employer contributions owed to it.

In its written answers to the PAAC last week, the Trust, which is the leading provider of technical vocational education and training in Jamaica said that as at June 30, 2021, there were 1,286 firms with audited 3 per cent contribution arrears amounting to $723,008,807.28.

This could severely impact the ability of the Trust to offer the level and type of training that it is mandated to carry out.

The PAAC was told that the arrears date back to March 2009 and the majority of the funds - $406 million – are owed to the Kingston tax collectorate. The Montego Bay tax collectorate comes in second at $101.7 million in contributions owed.

A further breakdown of the arrears by tax collectorate shows the following:

-St Ann's Bay - $27.3m

-Mandeville - $38.9m

-Spanish Town - $41.88m

-Savanna-la-Mar - $15.5

-May Pen - $8.1m

-Portmore - $7.6m

-Santa Cruz - $6.0m

-Brown's Town -$6.9m

-Port Maria - $20.6m