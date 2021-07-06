HELP! Mezgar Gardens residents appeal for better roads and water

MEZGAR GARDENS, St Thomas – Residents of the Mezgar Gardens community in St Thomas are appealing to the relevant authorities to urgently fix their roadway which, they say, has been in a deplorable condition for years.

"We have had for many years been experiencing several difficulties within this community – the road network in particular. The condition of the roads is so poor, (and) it affects persons in various ways," lamented Karlene Afflick, a resident of the community located about 13 miles from Kingston.

When Observer Online visited the community Monday, sections of the thoroughfare mirrored that of a riverbed. The depth of some of the potholes could easily allow water to settle in the event of heavy rainfall.

Mezgar Gardens Citizens' Association President, Stephen English, said letters sent to the authorities about their plight – which also includes lack of electricity and water - have not led to any meaningful action.

English said the area has suffered from decades of neglect since being developed in the 1970s and the 1980s. According to the citizens' association president, “it seems the parish council has very little interest in... doing any work in Mezgar Gardens to maintain any of the infrastructure."

The roads in the community, which English said were built in the 1980s, have deteriorated.

"The roads are literally like a riverbed," he explained, adding that, whenever residents reach out to the relevant authorities, the most they are "willing to say is they sent a few bags of cement".

But English argued that was not enough.

"It's a very promising community that could really benefit from some assistance, even if its for the road and water at this point in time," English said.

"We not even going to ask for assistance with electricity,.. but I think it's worth mentioning as well just how much we've been abandoned. As people out there in Mezgar Gardens, we have to install our own light posts. I personally had to purchase four light posts and install just to get electricity to my house, and buy the wire for them as well," he lamented.

He added: "People have to be purchasing water when you have a (water) main right out on the main road... That just doesn't make any sense. And then you have... people who work from home and so on who don't have stable internet and cable out there."

In relation to the water issues plaguing the community, English explained that he has had dialogue in the past with the councillor (Edwin Marr) for the area on rectifying those matters. However, the problems persist.

Due to the poor state of the roads in Mezgar Gardens, Afflick said she has made several trips to the mechanic to fix her vehicle.

"There are other issues, such as security concerns. You know, getting into the community if there are issues as it relates to the poor weather conditions in recent times, we are marooned in the community," Afflick added.

"(The roads) are in a very poor state, and it is not only a security risk. There are other factors that affect us equally. If there is any emergency, we can't get out (or) get in. This community really needs attention from the relevant authorities, and we are really seeking that assistance now," she said.

Afflick noted, too, that the community members have tried to raise funds and stage community projects in an effort to fix the roads, but she said "it's only a drop in the bucket".

Asked whether she has spoken to the Member of Parliament for the area, West St Thomas MP James Robertson, she said she has approached both Robertson and Marr.

"... But we are still waiting for a response," Afflick shared.

Another resident, Cleveland Clarke said: "We are in a desperate plight right now. Many a times we have had community members marooned. The conditions of the road – they (the residents) are unable to traverse on it.”

Everald Bell has experienced being marooned in the community.

"Last year, I was marooned in my community due to the ditches in the road. They are not potholes. I could stand in the ditches and not be seen. That's how deep they were," Bell explained while highlighting the deplorable state of the road.

He added: "The roads from the top of Mezgar Boulevard to the other end of the community is, at times, impassable because right now it has been reduced from asphalt to (a) dirt track."

Against that background, Bell called on better representation from their elected political representatives, arguing that the residents are also "taxpayers".

For her part, Afflick said the community needed urgent assistance, despite it being a residential area.

"This community is a prime residential community. The majority of persons here are middle income earners, (and) taxpayers. It's a fairly quiet community, but notwithstanding, we still need help and assistance within this community to improve the conditions of the roads in particular, and wherever else we can get assistance in terms of security," said Afflick.

In the meantime, Clarke also appealed to the authorities to come to their assistance, as their situation was dire.

"So please Jamaica, whatever can be done – and the authorities – we seek and we need your desperate help," Clarke pleaded.

The president of the Mezgar Gardens Citizen's Association also made similar appeals for urgent assistance for the community.

"We certainly would like for the parish council and the MP to come in and take a look at the place and see that we need the assistance that we are asking for. We're not just people who have minor issues and are making a big deal out of it. We genuinely have a concern," English argued.

"We have been abandoned for far too long. We really would like to get some attention out there, specifically with the road," he said.