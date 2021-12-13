HJ Property Management appoints Joseph Wilson as property services manager

HJ Property Management appoints Joseph Wilson as property services managerMonday, December 13, 2021
HJ Property Management Limited has appointed Joseph Wilson as property services manager.
The appointment took effect on November 1 and sees Wilson – a former property manager of Richmond Homeowners' Association – managing HJ's portfolio and ensuring that operations are maintained to the highest standard in all areas such as the monitoring of maintenance requests and ensuring the proper scheduling and execution of tasks.
HJ's Chief Executive Officer, Howard Johnson Jr, commenting on the appointment, said: "The addition of Joseph to our team is part of the strategic revamping and growth of HJ Property Management Limited. With his beneficial experience, we are confident that our existing and future stakeholders will benefit significantly from his contribution".
A member of the Howard Johnson Realty Group, HJ Property Management Limited, according to a release, “brings a powerful combination of wide-ranging resources and a personal touch to each property they serve, no matter the location, size or community type.”
