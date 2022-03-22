HWT police seek public's assistance in identifying male body

HWT police seek public's assistance in identifying male bodyTuesday, March 22, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half-Way-Tree police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found in Tavistock Terrace, St Andrew on Friday, March 11.
According to the police, the body appears to be about five feet 11 inches long, slim build and of brown complexion. The body was clad in a grey shirt and black pants.
Reports are that a team of officers responded to explosions heard in the area and on arrival saw the body with gunshot wounds to the head.
The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying this body to call the Half Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
