Hail reported in Kingston today

Hail reported in Kingston todayThursday, September 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has confirmed that it has received at least one report of hail in Kingston just moments ago, during the downpour being experienced across sections of the island.
Twitter users took to their pages to report their experience with one user (@Kingtaj_thedj) posting a photo of what seems to be ice fragments on a mat along with the caption, “First in my life I'm experiencing hail in Jamaica. HAIL????”
Another Twitter user (@_KelzWilliams) also shared, “Wow I haven't seen hail in yearssss. Rain in the corporate area.”
The Met office representative stated, however, that this occurrence is not unusual for this time of the year as the country is currently in the rainy season.
“We are expecting more of these because September/October is the rainy season for the year so we are expecting more of these afternoon showers and thunderstorms,” the representative said.
