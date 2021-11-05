Hairdresser shot dead by motorcyclist in downtown Kingston

Hairdresser shot dead by motorcyclist in downtown KingstonFriday, November 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police officers are probing Thursday's shooting death of a hairdresser in a section of downtown Kingston.
She has been identified as 41-year-old Nicola Grant of a Kingston 11 address.
Police reports are that Grant was at the intersection of Beckford Street and Matthews Lane about 5:50 pm, when a man drove up on a motorcycle.
He then opened gunfire, hitting her several times before escaping.
Grant was later pronounced dead at hospital.
A motive for her killing has not been ascertained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy