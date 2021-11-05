Hairdresser shot dead by motorcyclist in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police officers are probing Thursday's shooting death of a hairdresser in a section of downtown Kingston.

She has been identified as 41-year-old Nicola Grant of a Kingston 11 address.

Police reports are that Grant was at the intersection of Beckford Street and Matthews Lane about 5:50 pm, when a man drove up on a motorcycle.

He then opened gunfire, hitting her several times before escaping.

Grant was later pronounced dead at hospital.

A motive for her killing has not been ascertained.