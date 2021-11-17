Haiti PM promises full support to ensure country's security

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has pledged his government's support for the Haitian National Police (PNH) in their efforts to curb the high incidence of criminal activities in the country.

“My team is committed to restoring security and protecting lives and property throughout the country. I take this opportunity to salute the titanic work of the police, especially in the context of fuel transport safety. My government is firmly committed to improving the working conditions of our police officers and their environment,” said Henry, who met with the PNH Commander-in-Chief, Frantz Elbe, and other members of the high command.

The visit by Prime Minister Henry accompanied by senior government ministers, including Justice Minister, Litz Quit, came 48 hours after police said that the body of second in command of the 400 Mawazo gang, was found on the street on Sunday.

The PNH said that Mortimé, alias “Gaspillage”, was fatally injured during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement authorities last Friday.

Police said that they had also arrested at a hospital in the capital, Wimson Hyppolite, a suspected gang leader while he was being treated.

On Monday evening, heavily armed men attacked the sub-police station located at Pernier. But they were repelled by members of the specialized units of the PNH that were sent to reinforce the police.

The police believe that the gunmen belonged to the “400 Mawozo” gang, who are also blamed for the recent abduction of 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada.

The gang has demanded a ransom of US$17 million.