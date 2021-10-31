Haiti calls on Jamaica, Columbia for help concerning suspect in president’s assassination

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claude Joseph, has written to Jamaica and Colombia to request the transfer of Mario Palacios – the suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Joseph formally wrote to both countries on October 28 requesting that Palacios be sent to Haiti.

Palacios, a Colombian who was also a military officer, was arrested during an operation in Jamaica earlier this month.

He was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

In his letter to Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith, Joseph requested mutual legal assistance to advance the probe into the assassination of President Moise at his private residence on July 7.

Moïse was tortured and shot multiple times, while his wife, Martine, was seriously injured.

According to the investigation, Palacios was part of the commando of four men who entered the President’s room to assassinate him.

Two of the members of this commando were later killed by the Haitian police in a clash, the other two, including Palacios, managed to escape.

