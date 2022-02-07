Haiti cancels Carnival

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The Haitian government has cancelled Carnival this year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed 804 people and infected 29, 715 others over two years.

In a statement, the country's Ministry of Culture said that while the pandemic had been a major factor in deciding to cancel the national celebrations, economic issues, as well as overall security in the French-speaking country, had also contributed to the decision.

“Carnival has always been a traditional and popular festival celebrated in all the large and medium-sized cities of the country. The Government, because of the economic difficulties faced by the country, has decided this year not to organise a National Carnival, but to support certain town halls who wish to offer their community carnival festivities by evaluating the health and security risks,” the Ministry of Culture said.

The government said it was also reminding members of the population that “the COVID-19 is actively circulating in Haiti and that it is imperative to get vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you and to continue to observe your barrier gestures”.

According to figures released, 130,440 Haitians, approximately 1.12 per cent of the population, had received the first dose of the “Spikevax” vaccine from the Moderna Laboratory since July 16, 2021, and as of January 30 this year, 93,809 Haitians are fully vaccinated.

Haitian Carnival, known as Kanaval, is a celebration held over several weeks each year leading up to Mardi Gras.