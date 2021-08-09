Haiti chooses judge to probe president's assassination

Haiti chooses judge to probe president's assassinationMonday, August 09, 2021
|
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP)— After weeks of struggling to fill the job, a senior magistrate in Haiti on Monday announced that a judge has been named to lead the probe into the assassination of president Jovenel Moise.
The dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Bernard Saint-Vil, said that Judge Mathieu Chanlatte was chosen for the job.
Chanlatte "will not be intimidated," said Jean Wilner Morin, president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates.
"It is an investigation that will take time. We also hope that the authorities will put all the necessary resources at the disposal of magistrate Chanlatte and will also ensure his safety," Morin said.
A hit team burst into the presidential residence on July 7 and shot Moise dead. His wife Martine was wounded but survived.
Human rights defender Pierre Esperance said he hoped that Chanlatte would treat the case "with the law as a compass, without falling into political persecution."
Minister of Justice and Public Security Rockefeller Vincent said that his ministry would take all measures necessary to guarantee the safety of judges as well as courtroom evidence.
Police say they have arrested 44 people in connection with the killing, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians who were allegedly part of the commando team, and two Americans of Haitian descent.
The head of Moise's security detail is among those detained in connection with the plot allegedly organized by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.
Moise had been ruling the impoverished and disaster-plagued nation by decree, as gang violence spiked and COVID-19 spread.
Police have issued wanted-persons notices for several other people, including a judge from Haiti's highest court, a former senator and a businessman.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy